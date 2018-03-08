PHOENIX - Phoenix is bracing itself for more potential monsoon activity as a wall of dust heads toward the Valley.

The day began with numerous storms across the High Country, bringing damaging winds, flash flooding and hail through 8 p.m. north and east of Phoenix.

The heavy rain caused flooding in the area of the Goodwin Fire scar and Big Bug Creek, prompting evacuations in the area.

Storms began popping up over southern Maricopa County and Pinal County Thursday evening.

9:40 p.m.

Phoenix firefighters battled a house fire in the area of 33rd Avenue and Ironwood. A neighbor reported that the house was struck by lightning. There are no reports of anyone in the home, firefighters said.

9:20 p.m.

Estrella Foothills High School is open as a respite center for those affected by the power outage and damaged homes, according to the City of Goodyear. The Red Cross is on the way to staff and stock the facility for those that need it.

The storm activity in the Valley has calmed down.

8:37 p.m.

Fifteen homes have been damaged or destroyed in Rainbow Valley near Buckeye, according to Buckeye Valley Fire. The Red Cross has set up a center for people who were displaced.

8:15 p.m.

The Buckeye Valley Fire District responded to multiple reports of power lines down, power outages and heavy damage to multiple homes in Rainbow Valley.

Residents in the Goodyear community of Estrella are being urged to stay indoors because of several large power lines downed by the storm. Officials warned some of the puddles might be dangerous because of the downed lines.

7:40 p.m.

The storm caused major damage on the roofs of homes near 190th Avenue and Arlington Road southwest of Goodyear. A high tension power line was also knocked down in the area.

7:30 p.m.

A strong storm hit Surprise with hail, rain, lightning and damaging winds. That storm could move into Deer Valley later in the hour. A flood advisory is in effect for Surprise and surrounding areas until 10:30 p.m.

Some light showers began to cross Interstate 10 into Phoenix. Severe storms earlier seen above the Estrellas dissipated, and the National Weather Service allowed the warnings for those storms to expire at 7:15 p.m.

7 p.m.

The dust storm is causing delays at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix. According to the airport's website, 89 flights were delayed and 21 were canceled as of 7 p.m.

Hail fell in the area of State Route 347 and Riggs Road. Department of Public Safety officials had to direct traffic at the intersection due to traffic light issues.

SR 347 SB at Riggs: Expect delays due to traffic light issues stemming from the storm. #aztrafffic pic.twitter.com/yLb3FRhpXX — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 3, 2018

6:30 p.m.

A massive wall of dust continues to move through the Valley. A camera from the Arizona Department of Transportation looking at southbound Guadalupe Road at Loop 101 in Mesa caught billowing dust blowing through. A dust storm warning has been issued until 8 p.m.

TIME LAPSE: Wall of dust approaches Guadalupe at L-101

5:30 p.m.

A dust storm warning has been issued for a wall of dust extending from Gila Bend to Eloy that is moving north toward Phoenix 20 mph. The dust storm warning is in effect until 5:45 p.m.

Severe storms building south of the Valley near Casa Grande and Maricopa are headed northeast. The Valley could see blowing dust, damaging wind gusts and rain from 7 to 9 p.m.

