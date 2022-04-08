How was Monsoon 2022 in Arizona? Let's take a look at the numbers

Monsoon 2022 is officially over. Let's take a look at how the season impacted Arizona.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The start of October signals the unofficial start of the season of changing leaves, pumpkin spice everything and sweater weather (unless you live in the Valley).

It also brings about the end of Monsoon 2022. The final day of monsoon season is Sept. 30 and now is the perfect time to look back and see what the rainy season did for the Grand Canyon State.

According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, this year's monsoon pattern improved short-term drought conditions across the west, but long-term drought conditions still remains.

12News Meteorologist Jamie Kagol took a deeper look at how the rain impacted drought conditions in Arizona.

The drought may have not been completely erased by Monsoon 2022, but there was still plenty of days with severe storms and heavy rainfall. And if you're in the High Country, that meant extreme danger near burn scar areas.

Krystle Henderson looked back at this year's monsoon to see how burn scars from recent wildfires were impacted by all the rain.

The dangers of monsoon rains are always present during severe storms. But when the conditions weren't as treacherous, our 12News Weather Watchers jumped in to help us cover Monsoon 2022 across the state of Arizona.

Lauren Rainson recently sat down with one of the Weather Watchers to talk about what it's like to snap photos during storms.

Overall, Monsoon 2022 brought some much needed rain to the state. We saw some incredible storms and high rainfall totals.

Let's see what the next season will bring.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

12News on YouTube