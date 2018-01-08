The National Weather Service says 35,000 lightning flashes illuminated the Arizona sky Monday.

NWS Phoenix was able to track those flashes across Gila, Maricopa and Pinal counties.

In addition to the flashes, NWS says there were over 4,000 lightning strikes reported in Monday's storm.

The storm seemed to sneak up on Valley residents. It began with blowing dust around 6 p.m., and by 8 p.m., trees and power lines were down all over the Valley.

According to APS, 80,000 customers were without power at the height of the storm. SRP said it had about 41,000 customers out of power at the height of the storm.

Traffic signals and trees in the roadway kept several Phoenix intersections closed well into the morning.

01 / 22
Overlooking Vail and Tucson. (Photo: Justin Northcraft)
02 / 22
(Photo: Mircea Goia)
03 / 22
(Photo: James Stamsek)
04 / 22
(Photo: Becca Furnish)
05 / 22
(Photo: rachaelj_photography)
06 / 22
Looking to the Northwest from Peoria. (Photo: Christopher Cates)
07 / 22
Paradise Valley. (Photo: Tyler Barks / Special to 12 News)
08 / 22
(Photo: Keith Dines Photography / Special to 12 News)
09 / 22
(Photo: ani2706 on Instagram / Special to 12 News)
10 / 22
(Photo: az_roaming on Instagram / Special to 12 News)
11 / 22
(Photo: rioverdewildhorses on Instagram / Special to 12 News)
12 / 22
(Photo: jbradford51 on Instagram / Special to 12 News)
13 / 22
Grand Canyon. (Photo: Jackie Cavanagh via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
14 / 22
(Photo: Matt Wilczek / Special to 12 News)
15 / 22
Lightning over Phoenix. July 8, 2018. (Photo: minnick_photos / Special to 12 News)
16 / 22
Lightning over Phoenix on July 8, 2018. (Photo: David Smith)
17 / 22
Lightning in Rainbow Valley, Buckeye, by Sarah Jerez, July 8, 2018.
18 / 22
A collage of lightning photos from the storms in Buckeye July 8, 2018. (Photo: Christopher Boats O'Shana)
19 / 22
Lightning in Lake Havasu City, Arizona on July 8, 2018. (Photo: Jay Robinson)
20 / 22
Lightning bolt in Goodyear, Arizona, July 8, 2018. (Photo: Ronnie Shaver Sr.&lrm;)
21 / 22
Amazing lightning shot from Steven Klein from July 8, 2018.
22 / 22
Rainbow over Golden Valley on July 8, 2018. (Photo: Kat Shea)
