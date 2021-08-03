Mom drowns in flash flood near Lake Powell

Law enforcement officials had to kayak through Labyrinth Canyon on Sunday to retrieve the Kentucky woman's remains.

PAGE, Ariz. — A Kentucky woman drowned Saturday afternoon after her family was swept away by a flash flood that barreled through Labyrinth Canyon in northern Arizona.

Heather Rutledge, 43, had been hiking with her husband and three sons through the canyon's popular pathways when the family was caught off guard by a flash flood.

According to the Coconino's County Sheriff's Office, Rutledge drowned and the rest of her family survived the flooding.

Unable to move her body through the swampy water, Rutledge's family left her behind as they attempted to get out of the flooded canyon and seek help.

The family's rental boat was badly damaged by the flooding and was undriveable. Another boater spotted the stranded tourists and transported them out of the canyon, which is located in a secluded area of Lake Powell.

Poor weather conditions prevented authorities from venturing inside the canyon Saturday night to retrieve Rutledge's body.

On Sunday morning, park rangers and Sheriff's Office deputies returned to the canyon and paddled through its flooded trails on kayaks. They eventually had to resort to swimming through the murky water until they located Rutledge.

The mother's remains were safely transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office in Flagstaff.

Law enforcement officials encourage residents and tourists to always check weather forecasts before visiting remote recreational spots like Labyrinth Canyon.