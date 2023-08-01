'We're 24/7': A look behind the scenes with Maricopa flood control

Monsoon brings threats of flooding statewide. Here's a look at what's being done to get ready for dangerous weather.

PHOENIX — Monsoon is finally bringing rain, and rain means flooding. With wet weather on the horizon, it's important for Arizona counties to stay prepped and ready.

The Flood Control District of Maricopa County gave 12News a look behind the scenes to show how they prepare for the storm season. One of their biggest tools is hiding in plain sight.

You might know it as the Indian Bend Wash in Scottsdale, or maybe just the Greenbelt. It's one of several flood control structures scattered around the county. Most of them look like parks, golf courses, or skate parks

"360-odd days a year, that is a great place for people to ride their bikes, walk their dogs, go golfing but it is a flood control structure," Flood Control District information officer Lisa Blyler explained.

These structures are just as important as dams and levees and divert water away from people's homes and businesses.

It's back in the district control center where crews monitor all weather activity. With over 400 rain gauges and stream sensors across the country, they can see what parts of the Valley are getting hit the hardest by monsoon storms.

"It allows us to prepare, have crews in place to do clean up, flood fighting, if necessary," Blyler said. "We're 24/7, always ready to make sure that the roads stay clear of floods."

Their weather array allows the flood control district to send real-time alerts to impacted cities for them to take action.

"Those are the areas where we're going to have barricades up or ask the local municipalities and make sure that you're not driving through that. It just takes six inches or so to knock you off your feet with running water, 12-18 will take your car away, and anything over two feet - you're on your own because a fire truck can't go in there because they can't guarantee that they're not going to float away," she explained.

It's a tall order for the team, but they do their best to stay on top of preparation. At the start of every monsoon, the district runs a mock training event to make sure the county is ready for an emergency.

If you want to see live updates on weather events in Maricopa County, you can click here to see the data coming in from flood control district sensors.

