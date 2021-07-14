WATCH: Man, daughters rescued after Jeep swept away in storm runoff near Tucson

GFRD said the vehicle was washed about 25 yards downstream.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A man and his two daughters are safe after they were trapped on the roof of their vehicle in Catalina Wednesday morning.

According to Golder Ranch Fire District, its crews received the report of the swift water rescue this morning after a vehicle was swept away in fast-moving water just after 10 a.m. near Edwin Road, west of Oracle Road.

However, officials said the crews were able to safely rescue the man and his two daughters who were trapped in connection to the incident.

No one was injured in the incident.

GRFD also said that they responding to an incident where lightning struck a home.

Tens of thousands of people across Arizona woke up to a downpour of rain as monsoon season continues.

Heavy rain and strong thunderstorms with winds exceeding 40 mph are in the forecast for Maricopa, Gila and Pinal counties Wednesday.

More rain and storms are expected across the state into Thursday.

When faced with a flooded road, authorities are reminding people to "turn around, down drown."

