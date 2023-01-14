Live updates: Winter storms and rain headed to Arizona

The storms that battered the west coast are moving inland and expected to have significant impacts on Arizona over the weekend.

ARIZONA, USA — The first of two major winter storm systems is here. Winter storm warnings and advisories are posted for elevations above 5,500 feet until 5 p.m. Sunday. The Little Colorado River Valley is in a high wind warning until 8 a.m., Sunday, with gusts to 65 mph.

Widespread snow and low desert rain continue to spread eastward overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Snow levels are dropping to around 5,000 feet. Look for much cooler Sunday highs in the 50s in the low deserts and in the lower 30s to lower 50s in the high country.

A second storm system is set to arrive Monday into Tuesday. With colder air in place, look for lower snow levels down to around 4,000 feet. Winds won't be quite as strong compared to the first system.

Authorities are discouraging people from traveling but say to be prepared with warm clothes, water, emergency kits and other supplies if they must head out.

The weather service in Flagstaff, a popular destination for snow play, advised people to stay home through the weekend.

10:00 p.m. - According to the National Weather Service, snow is starting to accumulate along I-40 west of Flagstaff.

Here comes the SNOW! ❄️ Snow showers have already started here at the NWS office in Bellemont, and we are seeing accumulation begin along I-40 west of Flagstaff too. Keep up with the latest road conditions at https://t.co/gjspP0s92K and be safe!! #azwx pic.twitter.com/iCJXOsRbHZ — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) January 15, 2023

9:40 p.m. - Rises in creeks, streams, and some dry washes are expected with precipitation early next week.

With the highest precip totals through early next week favoring high terrain/upslope regions, rises in creeks, streams, and some dry washes are anticipated. One of those is Tonto Creek, which is forecast to exceed action stage and make low water crossings impassible. #azwx pic.twitter.com/zumckgubVG — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 15, 2023

8:30 p.m. - Snow has started falling in the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

7 pm update - Saturday, January 14, 2023. The snow is starting here on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park! Hermit Road has been closed —because conditions are becoming hazardous.

Tomorrow morning, there may be limited shuttle bus service and delayed openings. #AZWX pic.twitter.com/3W0cpNjA0r — Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) January 15, 2023

7:20 p.m. - Light rain is falling in La Paz County on Saturday evening. Road are already wet and drivers are urged to slow down.

7:20 PM Radar Update: Light rain is falling across La Paz County this evening. Enough to wet the roads already. So, be sure to slow down on those wet roads. The light radar returns over Phoenix is precipitation not reaching the ground (virga). #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/3N2KrkMM9a — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 15, 2023

6:25 p.m. - The National Weather Service has issued a high wind advisory for areas near and north of White Mountains.

⚠️ High Wind Warning ⚠️ has been issued for areas near and north of the White Mountains. Sustained wind speeds will be out of the southwest near 25 to 35 mph, with gusts near 65 mph. This warning is valid from 11 PM tonight to 8 AM tomorrow. #azwx pic.twitter.com/WVawQad929 — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) January 15, 2023

6:14 p.m. - According to the National Weather Service, there is a threat of flooding as heavy precipitation continues to batter California.