Live updates: Winter storms and rain headed to Arizona

ARIZONA, USA — The first of two major winter storm systems is here. Winter storm warnings and advisories are posted for elevations above 5,500 feet until 5 p.m. Sunday. The Little Colorado River Valley is in a high wind warning until 8 a.m., Sunday, with gusts to 65 mph.
Widespread snow and low desert rain continue to spread eastward overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Snow levels are dropping to around 5,000 feet. Look for much cooler Sunday highs in the 50s in the low deserts and in the lower 30s to lower 50s in the high country.
A second storm system is set to arrive Monday into Tuesday. With colder air in place, look for lower snow levels down to around 4,000 feet. Winds won't be quite as strong compared to the first system.
Authorities are discouraging people from traveling but say to be prepared with warm clothes, water, emergency kits and other supplies if they must head out.
The weather service in Flagstaff, a popular destination for snow play, advised people to stay home through the weekend.
10:00 p.m. - According to the National Weather Service, snow is starting to accumulate along I-40 west of Flagstaff.
9:40 p.m. - Rises in creeks, streams, and some dry washes are expected with precipitation early next week.
8:30 p.m. - Snow has started falling in the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.
7:20 p.m. - Light rain is falling in La Paz County on Saturday evening. Road are already wet and drivers are urged to slow down.
6:25 p.m. - The National Weather Service has issued a high wind advisory for areas near and north of White Mountains.
6:14 p.m. - According to the National Weather Service, there is a threat of flooding as heavy precipitation continues to batter California.