Live blog: Flash flood watch continues in northern Arizona as storms skirt the Valley Wednesday morning

With the flash flood watch for nearly all of Arizona extended through Friday morning, we're seeing localized storms impact the Valley.

ARIZONA, USA — Wednesday includes another good chance of showers and possible thunderstorms for the Valley. Storms have already been spotted moving into the southeast Valley in the early morning hours.

A Flood Watch will remain in effect for nearly the entire state through Wednesday morning due to the intense downpours associated with thunderstorms. We could still see heavy downpours with our thunderstorms later this week as our strong monsoon pattern stays in place.

We are likely to see the daily thunderstorm activity become more isolated early next week, leaving the Valley looking at a slight chance of rain.

Updates:

FORECAST: Monsoon is clocking in this workweek

Wednesday

9:05 a.m. - NWS Flagstaff brings you some tips on dealing with flash floods.

Monsoon is here with a vengeance northern Arizona! Soils are saturated and the downpours keep coming. Be weather aware and follow these tips: it might just save your life. #azwx pic.twitter.com/wn3Sb9rXd3 — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) July 27, 2022

8:25 a.m. - Update from 12News meteorologist, Krystle Henderson:

Phoenix low/high: 83/98

As of right now, the flood watch continues through early Fri a.m. for much of AZ

Daily monsoon storm chances for the next week

Temps stay in below-average territory but it’ll also be very muggy

7:22 a.m. - A flash flood warning is still in place for parts of Yavapai and Coconino Counties. The area includes Ash Fork, Kaibab Estates, and Seligman.

The warning is in effect until 8:30 a.m.

⚠️ Flash Flood Warning ⚠️ in effect until 8:30 AM MST for portions of Yavapai and Coconino Counties.



This includes Ash Fork, Kaibab Estates and Seligman. More info: https://t.co/TiMpX8KU4f. #azwx pic.twitter.com/vIXHaDwnO4 — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) July 27, 2022

7:00 a.m. - Heavy rains have already been spotted in some areas southeast of the Valley. No flood warnings declared for the area at this time.

6:15AM: Heavy rain is on top of I-10 right now near Sacaton in Pinal County. Flood advisory is in effect for this area! #AZwx pic.twitter.com/N10QH1ErCl — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 27, 2022

