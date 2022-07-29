LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon rains bring flash flood warning to parts of High Country Friday

Afternoon showers brought heavy downpours in portions of Coconino County Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Flagstaff area was greeted by plenty of rain Friday afternoon as severe storms moved through the area.

According to the National Weather Service, a flash flood warning is in effect until 5 p.m. for portions of Coconino County. This warning includes areas near Winona, Angell, Canyon Diablo, and Canyon Padre Bridge.

It's been a busy weather week as storms made their way across the state every day and the storm chances are expected to continue through the weekend.

Latest Updates

Follow the current developments of storms across the state below. We will include the latest updates on warnings, watches, closures and other important information.

3:20 p.m.: Storms are trying to make their way to Lake Havasu City. But will they succeed?

Storms trying to make their way to #LakeHavasuCity this afternoon in western Arizona. Unfortunately, they are expected to weaken as they reach the Colorado River. #azwx #12news #12newswx #weatheralert #storm pic.twitter.com/M0P9h7a6c4 — Jamie Kagol (@jamiekagol) July 29, 2022

3:15 pm.: 12News Weather Watcher Wendy Lamb shared this video of the stormy weather in Flagstaff.

2:55 p.m.: With the clouds and humidity, high temperatures will continue to be at least a few degrees below average. Outdoor plans this weekend? Keep an eye to the sky and adjust accordingly.

An active Monsoon pattern continues this weekend with an expansion into SE California. With the clouds and humidity, high temperatures will continue to be at least a few degrees below average. Outdoor plans this weekend? Keep an eye to the sky and adjust accordingly. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/FQ1fRE8c9v — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 29, 2022

2:50 p.m.: Warning areas have expanded for the Flagstaff region.

2:40 p.m.: Beware of flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, and washes in Flagstaff, Shultz Creek. Avoid flooded roads and be prepared to seek higher ground.

2:30 p.m. Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy is encouraging residents to shelter in place due to flash flooding in Cheshire, Coconino Estates, Creighton Estates, Coyote Springs, Anasazi Ridge, and US 180.

⚠️ SHELTER IN PLACE NOW ⚠️



Cheshire, Coconino Est., Creighton Estates, Coyote Springs, Anasazi Ridge, US180: Flash Flooding likely. Shelter In Place; If outdoors seek high ground; Don't enter drainages! pic.twitter.com/qV9T4dTLYs — Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy (@MayorDeasy) July 29, 2022

2 p.m. - An areal flood advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. for portions of Yavapai and Coconino counties.

⚠️ Areal Flood Advisory ⚠️ in effect until 4:00 PM MST for portions of Yavapai and Coconino Counties.



This includes Williams, Ash Fork, Bill Williams Mountain, Bill Williams Campground, Three Sisters Peak, and Signal Mountain. More info: https://t.co/12CNyGe919. #azwx pic.twitter.com/cSzw9EnGfU — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) July 29, 2022

TRACK THE STORM: Look at the weather radar

12News on YouTube

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.