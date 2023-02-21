Live blog: Winds picking up across Arizona ahead of winter storm

Several parts of the country are being affected by a major winter storm, and Arizona is expected to get winds, rain, and colder temperatures because of it.

PHOENIX — Winds are starting to speed up on Tuesday as a the front edge of a strong storm gets ready to sweep across Arizona. We've got isolated to light showers on Tuesday but very windy conditions are coming tomorrow.

High wind warnings are in effect Tuesday through Wednesday across northern Arizona, through the New River and Cave Creek area, Superstition Mountains and stretching across southeastern Arizona.

The southwest wind gusts could get as strong at 70 mph! This will likely lead to blowing dust in the deserts and whiteouts where snow is falling in the mountain regions.

Chances for showers will be increasing Tuesday afternoon with widespread showers expected by Wednesday morning. Winter storm and winter weather alerts are in effect in northern Arizona for heavy snow and strong winds.

A major winter storm will affect a large portion of the country this week. Heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain is likely across the western and northern tier portions of the United States. Extreme impacts are likely, and historic snowfall is possible near Minneapolis, MN. pic.twitter.com/28hULIrwj9 — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) February 21, 2023

7:40 a.m. This storm will impact most of the country, Arizona included.

A massive winter storm will impact a large portion of the US the next few days. Hazards will include widespread heavy snow, blizzard conditions, a zone of sleet and freezing rain, high winds, severe thunderstorms and record low/high temperatures.https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP for more. pic.twitter.com/lJ9UkhziKz — National Weather Service (@NWS) February 21, 2023

6:13 a.m. Isolated showers are expected today with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Get ready for the wind to kick off tonight and Wednesday. There's another round of precipitation on the way just north of the Phoenix area.

Isolated to light showers today with a slight chance of afternoon t-storms (mainly higher terrain). Very windy conditions develop tonight and Wednesday (blowing dust). Another round of precipitation is also forecast (mainly north/east of the Greater Phoenix area). #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/X0UBW5gqIZ — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 21, 2023

5:38 a.m. Heavy snow and strong winds are on the way for the High Country. The heaviest snow will be above 5000 feet in elevation. Motorists are advised to avoid travel during the storm.

Heavy snow and strong damaging winds are expected to develop over much of northern and central Arizona late tonight through Wednesday. The heaviest snow will be above 5000 feet elevation where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect. #azwx pic.twitter.com/NiNui6h9DP — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 21, 2023

