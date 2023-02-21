Live blog: Winds picking up across Arizona ahead of winter storm

PHOENIX — Winds are starting to speed up on Tuesday as a the front edge of a strong storm gets ready to sweep across Arizona. We've got isolated to light showers on Tuesday but very windy conditions are coming tomorrow.
High wind warnings are in effect Tuesday through Wednesday across northern Arizona, through the New River and Cave Creek area, Superstition Mountains and stretching across southeastern Arizona.
The southwest wind gusts could get as strong at 70 mph! This will likely lead to blowing dust in the deserts and whiteouts where snow is falling in the mountain regions.
Chances for showers will be increasing Tuesday afternoon with widespread showers expected by Wednesday morning. Winter storm and winter weather alerts are in effect in northern Arizona for heavy snow and strong winds.
Follow live updates below:
7:40 a.m. This storm will impact most of the country, Arizona included.
6:13 a.m. Isolated showers are expected today with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Get ready for the wind to kick off tonight and Wednesday. There's another round of precipitation on the way just north of the Phoenix area.
5:38 a.m. Heavy snow and strong winds are on the way for the High Country. The heaviest snow will be above 5000 feet in elevation. Motorists are advised to avoid travel during the storm.
