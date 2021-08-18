LIVE BLOG: Flash Flood Emergency near Globe as storms move across Arizona

PHOENIX — Wednesday's weather pattern is bringing more rain chances to the Phoenix area.
Showers and thunderstorms will be possible again in the Valley throughout the day. Storms will also be found on the radar in northern, eastern and southeastern Arizona.
Flooding rainfall remains the greatest threat. Other hazards include lightning, strong outflow winds and blowing dust.
Here's a breakdown of the current weather information across the state. Stay tuned for updates.
This afternoon, Krystle Henderson gave us an online update on just how quickly these monsoon storms can pop up. You can watch the full stream below.
1:00 p.m.
Team 12's Krystle Henderson shared this incredible footage of flooding near Table Mesa Road on I-17.
12:45 p.m.
ADOT announced US 60 reopened near Globe after flooding caused the initial closure.
12:15 p.m.
The communities of Anthem and New River have been given warnings for severe thunderstorm activity and high winds reaching up to 60 mph.
12:00 p.m.
ADOT announced that the US 60 is closed in both directions near milepost 247 in Globe. Flooding is the cause.
11:45 a.m.
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Emergency for areas near Globe until 3:15 p.m.
Flooding is visible from ADOT cams on US 60 near Globe.
This is a developing story.
