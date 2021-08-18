LIVE BLOG: Flash Flood Emergency near Globe as storms move across Arizona

We're tracking the latest weather conditions and storm chances across the Valley and Arizona for Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

PHOENIX — Wednesday's weather pattern is bringing more rain chances to the Phoenix area.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible again in the Valley throughout the day. Storms will also be found on the radar in northern, eastern and southeastern Arizona.

Flooding rainfall remains the greatest threat. Other hazards include lightning, strong outflow winds and blowing dust.

Here's a breakdown of the current weather information across the state. Stay tuned for updates.

This afternoon, Krystle Henderson gave us an online update on just how quickly these monsoon storms can pop up. You can watch the full stream below.

1:00 p.m.

Team 12's Krystle Henderson shared this incredible footage of flooding near Table Mesa Road on I-17.

12:45 p.m.

ADOT announced US 60 reopened near Globe after flooding caused the initial closure.

12:15 p.m.

The communities of Anthem and New River have been given warnings for severe thunderstorm activity and high winds reaching up to 60 mph.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Anthem AZ, New River AZ until 12:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/HA4SxQzkvg — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 18, 2021

Strong storms are moving through the New River area, as predicted by @NWSPhoenix. It's always a good idea to postpone travel until the storm passes. And, remember, never drive through a flooded roadway! pic.twitter.com/0soVatVaS8 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 18, 2021

12:00 p.m.

ADOT announced that the US 60 is closed in both directions near milepost 247 in Globe. Flooding is the cause.

CLOSED: US 60 is closed in both directions due to flooding in Globe near milepost 247.



Check your route before heading out with the AZ 511 & ADOT Alerts apps: https://t.co/MxTvyyEdpM#aztraffic pic.twitter.com/QPrLhnkusL — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 18, 2021

11:45 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Emergency for areas near Globe until 3:15 p.m.

Flash Flood Emergency including Globe AZ, Claypool AZ, Central Heights AZ until 3:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/86eKAR6Ify — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 18, 2021

Flooding is visible from ADOT cams on US 60 near Globe.

