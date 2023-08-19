LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Hilary pushes rain into Arizona

The Category 4 hurricane is expected to cause rain and potentially flooding across the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARIZONA, USA — Hurricane Hilary is blowing into the American Southwest, and it's bringing a ton of rain with it. Expect Arizona to get soaked this weekend.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and evening across south-central and southwest Arizona. There is a chance for wind gusts of 35+ mph, with gusts as high as 60 mph in some locations.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible later this afternoon and evening across parts of south-central and southwest Arizona. Damaging wind gusts, blowing dust, and localized flooding will be the primary concerns. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Ev2DcJRpat — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 18, 2023

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Follow live updates below:

7:45 a.m.: Storms gathering around the Gila Bend area. A flash flood warning is in effect for the southern and western parts of Arizona.

Arizona Weather