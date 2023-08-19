x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather

LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Hilary pushes rain into Arizona

The Category 4 hurricane is expected to cause rain and potentially flooding across the state.

More Videos

ARIZONA, USA — Hurricane Hilary is blowing into the American Southwest, and it's bringing a ton of rain with it. Expect Arizona to get soaked this weekend.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and evening across south-central and southwest Arizona. There is a chance for wind gusts of 35+ mph, with gusts as high as 60 mph in some locations.

>> Full forecast: Hurricane Hilary is now a Category 4, and we're going to feel it
>> Interactive radar

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone. 

Follow live updates below:

7:45 a.m.: Storms gathering around the Gila Bend area. A flash flood warning is in effect for the southern and western parts of Arizona.

Credit: 12News

Related Articles

Arizona Weather

Drought, wildfires, heat and monsoon storms: Arizona has seen its fair share of severe weather. Learn everything you need to know about the Grand Canyon State's ever-changing forecasts here.

Before You Leave, Check This Out