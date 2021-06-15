Lake Havasu City projected to set a temperature record

High temperatures are not stopping Lake Havasu City visitors from enjoying outdoor activities.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — We saw the spike in Lake Havasu City, where the NWS projected the thermometer to hit 123; their last record-setting day was 120 in 2000! While this is no surprise to some, it can be scary for anyone planning a trip to the area!

Plenty of water

Activities involving lake/pool

Shaded areas

Booties for pets

Limited sun exposure/sunscreen

Terence Concannon, President and CEO of "Go Lake Havasu, " says that proper planning can keep it fun and safe while the heat can be oppressive!

"Tomorrow and through the weekend, we're looking at 120. We don't let the heat stop us from doing what we want to do as long as we do it safely, and the same goes for our visitors as well," he mentioned.

As temperatures climb to record-setting spikes, Lake Havasu locals like Jillian Danielson don't pretend to be surprised.

"It's pretty normal for us to be in these temps right about now; it's not unusual," she said.

Danielson is the Owner of RiverSceneMagazine.com. She spends her days capturing unique monsoon memories and mega heat moments.

"I love taking pictures of people working in the heat, they're trying to provide for their families, but that means working outdoors, and you can see by 9/10 o'clock in the morning, it's pretty miserable for them," she added.

Plus, she always plans to get her errands done first in the morning to avoid the afternoon heat. She adds that staying in the lake or any water is the number way to keep cool, it's not always the most refreshing when temps reach a certain point.

"When we hit 120, the lake of the pool doesn't even feel good," Danielson said.

But that bathwater doesn't stop tourists from taking their chances during the summer and planning a visit!

"Our visitors are very hearty. They like outdoor adventure and the extreme heat, especially our international visitors who come to the Southwest to experience that," Concannon added.