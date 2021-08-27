Liveblog: Saints game moves to noon, Tropical Storm Ida approaches

While the exact path of the storm is still undetermined, heavy impacts are expected across Southeast Louisiana starting Saturday as conditions begin to deteriorate.

NEW ORLEANS — Tropical Storm Ida is expected to make landfall in Louisiana Sunday as a Category 3 Hurricane, bringing deadly weather conditions as it crosses over Southern Louisiana.

Preparations have begun across the state as parish officials and residents scramble to get ready ahead of the storm.

11:45 AM

New Orleans is calling for mandatory evacuation for areas outside of the levee system, and Mayor LaToya Cantrell is encouraging anybody who is thinking of evacuating to do so as soon as possible.

Ide could bring storm surge up to 11 feet outside the levee system.

City officials said the Saints game at noon on Sunday will put added stress on the NOPD units needed throughout the city, but that the force is up to the task.

10 AM

Tropical Storm Ida continues to intensify in the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center. It is now expected to be a strong Category 3 hurricane with winds up to 120 MPH when it makes landfall around the Terrebonne/Lafourche Parish area.

The new track has Ida becoming a hurricane later Thursday, with the center line moving about 10 miles west — not a large change given the wide impact the storm is expected to have.

9:40 AM

The Saints will kick off early Sunday against the Cardinals because of Tropical Storm Ida.

The game, originally scheduled for Sunday night, will now take place at noon in the Superdome. It's unclear what weather conditions will be like in New Orleans when kickoff happens, but Ida is expected to make landfall sometime Sunday evening as a Category 3 hurricane.

Saturday’s Saints-Cardinals game at Caesars Superdome will now kickoff at Noon CT



7 AM

Tropical Storm Ida is continuing to organize and intensify as it approaches the southern Gulf. It is now expected to be a Category 3 hurricane at landfall on Louisiana's southern coast sometime Sunday night.

While the exact path of the storm is still undetermined, heavy impacts are expected across Southeast Louisiana starting Saturday as conditions begin to deteriorate.

No parishes have called for mandatory evacuations yet, but Grand Isle in Jefferson Parish has issued a voluntary evacuation order ahead of the storm. Other evacuation orders are likely before Sunday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to speak about the state's preparations for the storm at 3:30 p.m. Friday from Baton Rouge. His address comes on the heels of a Thursday press conference painting a grim picture of the recovery situation in the Lake Charles area, which was slammed by Hurricane Laura last year.