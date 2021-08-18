NHC: 75-mph Henri becomes third hurricane of 2021 season

Hurricane Center forecasters say dangerous storm surge upward of 5 feet will cause normally-dry areas to flood.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's not often hurricane impacts are felt in New England, though that's in the forecast this weekend, thanks to Henri.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued hurricane warnings Friday for much of the coastal region, including much of Connecticut, Rhode Island, the South Shore of Long Island and Massachusetts' Cape Cod.

Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket Island also could experience hurricane conditions, including sustained winds of 74 mph.

The western coastal communities of Connecticut and parts of the New York City metro area are under a tropical storm watch.

Henri has intensified into a hurricane while on a northward track Saturday morning, with wind, rain and surge impacts beginning Sunday morning across southern New England.

Henri has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph as of the NHC's 11 a.m. Saturday advisory.

In addition to hurricane-force winds along the coast, the Hurricane Center says dangerous storm surge upward of 5 feet will cause normally dry areas to flood.

It's been 30 years since a hurricane made a direct landfall in New England, CBS News reports. On Aug. 19, 1991, Hurricane Bob came ashore with 100-mph winds.

Nearly all weather computer models show Henri's center reaching the coast of southern New England into the weekend, according to the Hurricane Center. Before then, the storm is forecast to move into an area with lower wind shear and very warm ocean waters — both factors for further intensification.

As it heads northward over colder water south of New England, that may spur some weakening, however, the Hurricane Center says "it may not be quick enough to keep Henri from reaching the coast as a hurricane."

The area most likely to experience hurricane-force wind speeds will be along the coast from eastern Connecticut to Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket Island.

At least 2-4 inches of rain is possible for much of Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with higher amounts possible.

Hurricane Bob intensified as a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) but it had weakened before landfall. Still, with sustained winds between 75-mph, it drove a surge of 5-8 feet along Rhode Island, the National Weather Service says. Seventeen people were killed.

Major New England hurricanes typically hit between mid-August and late September, according to CBS Boston, and those strongest storms happen about once every 100-150 years.