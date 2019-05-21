PHOENIX — People across the Valley are savoring the mild temperatures as long as they can get them. I had a chance to hit the streets to find out how people are feeling about not dealing with the extreme heat this late in May.

For Arizona State University masters student Parisa Seymour, the mild temperature in May has been a pleasant surprise.

“It’s amazing. I almost brought a sweater today,” said Seymour, who was settling in outside of Chick-fil-A on Taylor and 2nd street to enjoy her food.

Seymour wasn’t the only one enjoying being outside. For Tim McFall, this time of year can be a real drag, especially during his smoke break.

“It’s beautiful, way better than being hot,” said McFall.

Whether it was taking some swing on the golf course or taking senior pictures—people we spoke with were loving this unusual weather.

“The weather is so nice. Technically, I should be doing some projects around the house, so I snuck out here to hit some balls,” said Steve Dudzinski, who we met at Encanto Golf Course in Phoenix.

“It’s really nice. It’s been hot during May, so it’s really nice,” said Aileen Aguayo, who was taking senior pictures at Encanto Park with her cousin, Anthony Aguayo.

“The best part of this is not sweating in my pits. I’m just being real with you,” said Anthony with a laugh.

But concrete workers Isabel Lopez and Gonzalo Marquez know this weather won’t be around long.

“A little breeze, I wish I we could have this year-round,” said Marquez.

And when you’re waiting on concert tickets outside the Crescent Ballroom for your favorite band Wallows, it sure helps it’s not so hot.

“We’re from the Phoenix area and we’ve sat out in over 100 degrees to see shows,” said Mia Sadler.

As for Parisa Seymour, she’s savoring these temps as long as she can because she knows eating her favorite fries outside won’t be possible much longer.

“I know it’s coming. I’m embracing this right now because I know it’s coming,” said Seymour.