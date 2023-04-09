How dry is it? Valley rainfall is pretty low in 2023

2023 is heading toward being one of the driest years on record after a wet start to the year.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — If the monsoon were to end right now, 2023 would be the worst year on record for monsoon rainfall.

So far, the Phoenix area has "officially" had only .13 inches of rain. That puts it far ahead of the next 9 driest monsoons on record. According to the National Weather Service, the current driest monsoon year on record is 1924 with .35 inches of rain.

“Seems like we just keep getting missed over and over again," said Matt Salerno with the National Weather Service. "And that's just been the case this monsoon season."

The National Weather Service said it's basically just bad luck. And after we started off with such a wet winter. Not to mention two years of monsoon that were pretty good.

“We benefited from having two great years in a row of a good monsoon," Salerno said. "But this is just kind of one of those down years.”

The National Weather Service also measures rainfall by sampling weather stations around the Phoenix area, even though the Sky Harbor station is the "official" weather for Phoenix.

According to the aggregate rainfall data, the Phoenix area has yet to break 1.5 inches of rain in any month in 2023. In the last five years, rainfall has broken 1.5 inches at least once a year.

The National Weather Service said it doesn't look good the at least the next few weeks of the monsoon. They're predicting hot and dry conditions to continue.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.