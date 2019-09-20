Editor's Note: The above video is from coverage of monsoon activity on September 16, 2019.

With a fairly quiet monsoon is coming to a close a good drenching could be in the cards for the Valley.

The National Weather Service Phoenix predicts storm chances will pick up by Sunday evening and sweep into Monday with thunderstorms and rain.

NWS Phoenix tweeted its not quite clear how much moisture the Phoenix area will see. Some models suggest around one inch of rain will be squeezed out, others show anywhere from no rain to three inches or more will soak the Valley.

The current forecast estimates a total of one to two inches of rain. Meteorologists are waiting to see what a stream of tropical moisture moving into the area will bring to the desert.

Though it's hard to pin down how much rain will fall it is expected to rain throughout Arizona, specifically Monday into Tuesday. There could be areas of heavy rain which could mean flooding.

RELATED: People in downtown Phoenix loving the heat relief, but others missing monsoon weather

RELATED: 2019 just had one of the driest and warmest August months for much of Arizona

The Arizona Department of Transportation shared some advice for drivers ahead of the storm:

-Turn on your headlights

-SLOW DOWN

-Give the car ahead of you some space

-Avoid areas where water is pooling

-If you're hydroplaning ease off the gas until you get your traction back

-Don't go around "Road Closed" signs (that's against the law)

-And before you hit the street check your windshield wipers



