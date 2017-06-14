It's hot and getting hotter in Phoenix.

This week, temperature highs could spike as high as 115 degrees with some low temperature readings never dropping below 90.

While the heat is draining, it's mostly just a nuisance for many of us in the Valley. But for young children and older people, it can be a severe health risk.

And some people in those age groups may have trouble verbalizing that they are experiencing symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Here are some signs to watch out for this summer if your loved one is at risk for health problems caused by heat:

Not sweating: The heat causes plenty of perspiration, but if your child has stopped sweating in high heat, it could be a sign that she is in distress.

Dry skin: If skin is getting dry, that's an indication that the person may not have enough water in their system and may be feeling the effects of heat stroke.

Cramping: Muscle cramps and spasms in high-heat conditions could indicate that the body is struggling to deal with the heat.

Restlessness: If the person is in some discomfort, they could become restless as an indication of heat stroke.

Confusion or dizziness: The heat can have an effect on the mind, especially in cases of heat stroke or exhaustion. If a person is tired or dizzy and has to sit down, he may be in danger of heat stroke.

Nausea or vomiting: Heat exhaustion or stroke may cause someone to be sick to their stomach.

For babies and young children, refusing to drink when offered is another indication of possible heat stroke.

If you find yourself or someone else suffering from these symptoms, your goal should be to cool down the person's core with an ice bath or at least put ice packs on their body.

You should allow them to sip cool water or an non-caffeinated and non-alcoholic beverage if they are alert. Don't give a drink to someone who is vomiting, and don't give them aspirin or acetaminophen.

Most importantly, if you're not sure what to do or if the symptoms appear serious, CALL 911.

