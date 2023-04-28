Phoenix may soon see first 100-degree day of 2023, but that's not abnormal

The milestone will be hit close to the average date Phoenix begins to see sweltering heat.

PHOENIX — Summer is sprinting toward Phoenix, and a temperature milestone expected to be hit this weekend will signal the arrival of sweltering heat.

Sunday is set to be the hottest day of the year so far, with forecasters expecting the year's first 100-degree day.

The day falls incredibly close to the Valley's usual 100-degree day date, according to historical records.

The National Weather Service's Phoenix office provides a list of the earliest, latest and average historical dates for hot temperatures in the city.

On average, Phoenix sees its first 100-degree day on May 2 and see its last on Oct. 5, according to the service's website. The earliest first 100-degree day of a year was on March 26, 1988, while the latest ever recorded was Oct. 27, 2016.

Once 100-degree days start, Phoenix sees an average of 93 triple-degree days in a year.

Only time will tell what this year's temperatures will be for the record books or end up as another average.

Drought, wildfires, heat and monsoon storms: Arizona has seen its fair share of severe weather.

