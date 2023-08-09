Out-of-state hiker found dead near Starr Pass in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — A man from California was found dead south of Tucson after going missing while out on a hike, Pima County Sheriff's Office officials said.
Kyle Chance, a 46-year-old from San Diego, was seen leaving on a hike Tuesday morning but was reported missing shortly before 1 p.m. PCSO search and rescue teams helped the Tucson Fire Department search for Chance and ultimately found him deceased around 4 p.m.
The exact cause of Chance's death hasn't been released, but it doesn't appear to be foul play according to authorities.
Extreme heat is deadly. The American Southwest is currently experiencing a record-smashing heat wave, and heat-related deaths are on the rise.
As of August, over 2,500 people in Arizona have visited an emergency room this year for a heat-related illness. Maricopa County has had 39 confirmed heat-related deaths during the 2023 heat season.
