Out-of-state hiker found dead near Starr Pass in Tucson

PCSO search and rescue teams helped the Tucson Fire Department look for the hiker after he was reported missing Tuesday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TUCSON, Ariz. — A man from California was found dead south of Tucson after going missing while out on a hike, Pima County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Kyle Chance, a 46-year-old from San Diego, was seen leaving on a hike Tuesday morning but was reported missing shortly before 1 p.m. PCSO search and rescue teams helped the Tucson Fire Department search for Chance and ultimately found him deceased around 4 p.m.

The exact cause of Chance's death hasn't been released, but it doesn't appear to be foul play according to authorities.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Extreme heat is deadly. The American Southwest is currently experiencing a record-smashing heat wave, and heat-related deaths are on the rise.

As of August, over 2,500 people in Arizona have visited an emergency room this year for a heat-related illness. Maricopa County has had 39 confirmed heat-related deaths during the 2023 heat season.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."