PHOENIX — Two hikers were rescued from Phoenix mountains early Saturday, when temperatures were expected to reach a high of 108 degrees.

The first rescue happened at the Desert Hills Trailhead near Interstate 17 and Carefree Highway in north Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade said crews rescued a hiker who was feeling overheated on the trail around 10:30 a.m.

The unidentified hiker was in stable condition, but was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

The second rescue of the morning happened at Camelback Mountain just before noon.

McDade said fire crews gave the unidentified hiker fluids after she reported feeling overheated halfway up the trail.

The woman was in stable condition and was walked down the mountain. She was not taken to the hospital.

WEATHER: Weekend temps not as harsh but more excessive heat looming

An excessive heat warning that was in effect for much of the Valley expired Friday night, but officials were still urging people to be cautious and aware of the heat.

Those tips included drinking plenty of water, finding shade or an area to cool off when possible and limiting outdoor activities.

Another excessive heat warning for most of the Valley was issued for next Tuesday and Wednesday.

