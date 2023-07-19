18 heat-related deaths confirmed in Valley so far this summer

Another 69 deaths are under investigation to see if the heat was a related factor.

PHOENIX — Maricopa County officials have now confirmed that heat was involved in the deaths of at least 18 people in the Valley so far this year.

The county's most recent weekly heat report shows six additional deaths have been confirmed within the last week, which doesn't necessarily mean those people died during that time.

Another 69 deaths are still under investigation as of July 15. The first heat-related death this year was reported on April 11.

Over 60% of heat-related deaths in 2023 involved individuals over the age of 65, county officials said. At least four heat deaths have occurred indoors.

Maricopa County reported a 25% increase in heat-related deaths in 2022 compared to the prior year.

