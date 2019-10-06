What the National Weather Service described as 2019's "first likely impactful' heat is in the forecast this week.

"It's going to be HOT this week!" NWS Phoenix tweeted Monday. "June heat will finally really kick in."

An excessive heat warning is in place on Tuesday and Wednesday for more than four million Arizonans. High temperatures on those days in Phoenix are forecast to climb to 110 and above. The current forecast shows a high of 112 for Wednesday.

In response to the excessive heat, the Salvation Army is launching heat relief stations starting Tuesday through Thursday. The organization will be operating 12 heat relief stations which will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The stations will also open on "any day the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning," the Salvation Army said in a release.

The stations will offer indoor cooling and hydration for those looking to escape the heat. The organization says mobile hydration units will aid areas of Phoenix that have "been identified as areas with high homeless populations and encampments" starting Tuesday through Thursday. The Salvation Army will also hand out water to hikers at Piestewa Peak trailhead on excessive heat warning days.

According to NWS Phoenix, there were nearly 1,200 heat-caused deaths in Arizona from 2007 to 2017.

The Salvation Army says its Emergency Disaster Services served around 30,000 people in 2018 on excessive heat warning days.

Heat relief station locations

Apache Junction

- Apache Junction Corps Community Center, 605 E. Broadway Rd.

Avondale

- Estrella Mountain Corps Community Center, 11 N. Third Ave.

Chandler

- Chandler Corps Community Center, 85 E. Saragosa St.

Glendale

- Glendale Corps Community Center, 6010 W. Northern Ave.

- Valley of the Sun Korean Corps Community Center, 7238 N. 61st Ave.

Mesa

- Mesa Corps Community Center, 241 E. Sixth St.

Phoenix

- Phoenix Citadel Corps Community Center, 628 N. Third Ave.

- Phoenix Maryvale Corps Community Center, 4318 W. Clarendon Ave.

- Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center South Mountain, 1375 E. Broadway Rd.

- The Salvation Army Phoenix Family Services Office, 2707 E. Van Buren St., Bldg. 2

Surprise

- Sun Cities West Valley Corps Community Center, 17420 N. Avenue of the Arts Blvd.

Tempe

- Tempe Corps Community Center, 40 E. University Dr.