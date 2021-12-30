Hazardous driving conditions expected from Arizona storm

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Forecasters say a storm is expected to produce hazardous driving conditions across much of Arizona beginning late Thursday and continuing into Saturday.
The National Weather Service says snow is expected in higher elevations, including at Flagstaff and other areas in northern Arizona and in eastern Arizona’s White and Chuska mountains.
Moderate to locally heavy rainfall s expected in lower elevations. The weather service says road closures are possible and that the most hazardous driving conditions are expected Friday afternoon and evening. According to the weather service, travel could be “very difficult.”
Very cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday and Sunday mornings, and Sunday.
FORECAST: Winter storm to wrap 2021
Driving Safety Tips:
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.
