Hazardous driving conditions expected from Arizona storm

If you're going to be on roads in northern Arizona, be sure to drive with caution as storms are expected to move through the area.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Forecasters say a storm is expected to produce hazardous driving conditions across much of Arizona beginning late Thursday and continuing into Saturday.

The National Weather Service says snow is expected in higher elevations, including at Flagstaff and other areas in northern Arizona and in eastern Arizona’s White and Chuska mountains.

Moderate to locally heavy rainfall s expected in lower elevations. The weather service says road closures are possible and that the most hazardous driving conditions are expected Friday afternoon and evening. According to the weather service, travel could be “very difficult.”

Very cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday and Sunday mornings, and Sunday.

A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect from early Friday AM through Saturday AM for the Eastern Mogollon Rim and the White & Chuska Mts for areas above 6000 ft. Difficult travel is likely and could impact any New Year’s Eve travel plans. Plan accordingly. #azwx pic.twitter.com/44YIdpfEDb — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) December 30, 2021

FORECAST: Winter storm to wrap 2021

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

Winter driving conditions are present in the high country. Make safe, smart decisions on the roads.



Check https://t.co/BnFvGaRiId for the latest traffic and weather conditions: https://t.co/F65TxhOMl2#azwx #knowsnow pic.twitter.com/3r64SC5JH8 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 30, 2021

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

