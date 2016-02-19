Low pressure will move into the region and we can expect windy and unfortunately dry weather. There will be pockets of blowing sand and dust by the end of the day.

A fire weather watch has been issued for today in areas of northeastern Arizona and through the White Mountains.

Critical fire weather conditions are possible, specifically for southern Apache and southern Navajo counties. That’s where we’re seeing strengthening winds and low relative humidity.

We’ll see seasonably warm and dry conditions in and around the Valley today, but things will heat up later in the week.

Starting on Thursday we’ll see daytime high temps close to triple digits. Expect temps to increase to 106 degrees by Saturday.

Stay cool and hydrated!

MONDAY: 67/97 elevated fire danger, breezy

TUESDAY: 65/94 partly cloudy and breezy

WEDNESDAY: 68/96 sunny

THURSDAY: 71/99 sunny

FRIDAY: 73/105 hotter

SATURDAY: 75/106 sunny

