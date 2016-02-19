Sunny and warm weather is expected this week with high pressure taking the lead.

A low pressure system on the move nearby will increase winds again by the end of the week. Wind gusts in the Valley could hit around 20 mph and in the higher terrain, closer to 40 mph. Dry air will still be on deck with relative humidity values dropping below 10 percent at times.

Monday will mark 64 days without measurable rain in Phoenix. Rain chances remain out of the forecast.

MONDAY: 66/94 sunny

TUESDAY: 67/95 sunny

WEDNESDAY: 68/99 sunny

THURSDAY: 69/97 breezy, elevated fire danger

FRIDAY: 66/94 breezy, elevated fire danger

SATURDAY: 67/96 sunny

SUNDAY: 69/98 sunny

