We sure hope you're enjoying this beautiful Arizona weather because temperatures are still very comfortable and don't look like they'll spike in the near future. In fact, temperatures will be around 10 degrees below average each afternoon for at least the next 7 days.

Rain chances start to increase in the Grand Canyon State Thursday and continue through early next week. Showers will be isolated to scattered from Phoenix and to the north. Most of Friday's rain is forecasted to stay in southeastern Arizona, but it's not out of the question for a few showers to hit the Valley.

A second system from the west will bring another shot at rain in the Valley Saturday and Sunday. Right now, precipitation amounts look light, but the coverage will be slightly higher on Sunday as compared to Saturday. Overall, daytime highs stay in the low 80s in the Valley for the next seven days, with overnight lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY: 64/81 isolated thunderstorm possible

FRIDAY: 66/81 showers and thunderstorms possible

SATURDAY: 65/82 isolated thunderstorms possible

SUNDAY: 64/81 spotty showers possible

MONDAY: 63/82 isolated showers possible

TUESDAY: 60/81 isolated chance

WEDNESDAY: 63/80 spotty storms

PHOTOS: 2018 weather and nature pics
01 / 31
Tom's Thumb. (Photo: @brand_alle via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
02 / 31
(Photo: @somonul / Special to 12 News)
03 / 31
Sunset near Wickenburg. (Photo: @Scattyevans/Instagram)
04 / 31
Grand Canyon at sunset. (Photo: jamesrgtodd via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
05 / 31
Thanks to our Instagram friend chirag5patel for sharing this incredible photo from Phoenix, AZ. (Photo: chirag5patel)
06 / 31
Thanks to our Instagram friend photographybysaija for sharing this amazing Arizona sunset photo near Chandler. (Photo: photographybysaija)
07 / 31
Taken on Feb. 10, 2018. (Photo: Tom Stroup)
08 / 31
Fossil Creek. (Photo: chirag5patel via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
09 / 31
Picacho Peak State Park. (Photo: mara6163 via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
10 / 31
(Photo: neveratalossfor on Instagram / Special to 12 News)
11 / 31
Tucson, Arizona. (Photo: d.clarke.photography via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
12 / 31
A view of the supermoon over Arizona on Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo: rahuljayan_photography)
13 / 31
A view of the supermoon over Arizona on Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo: C. Edward Brice)
14 / 31
A view of the supermoon over Arizona on Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo: azphotomom)
15 / 31
A view of the supermoon over Arizona on Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo: rahuljayan_photography)
16 / 31
A view of the supermoon over Arizona on Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo: jodi_daly&lrm;)
17 / 31
A view of the supermoon over Arizona on Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo: Clinton Jackson&lrm;)
18 / 31
Lost Dutchman State Park. (Photo: neveratalossfor via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
19 / 31
Cactus and beautiful skies during a morning sunrise in Tucson, AZ. Jan. 7, 2018. (Photo: AZ_nature_lover)
20 / 31
(Photo: Bella Nugent via Insatgram / Special to 12 News)
21 / 31
Downtown Flagstaff. Feb. 27, 2017. (Photo: Jessica De Nova/12 News)
22 / 31
(Photo: rodriguez_misael_ on Instagram / Special to 12 News)
23 / 31
(Photo: wandering.girl on Instagram / Special to 12 News)
24 / 31
(Photo: earthiker on Instagram / Special to 12 News)
25 / 31
First significant snowfall covers parts of northern Arizona in 7 inches of powder on January 10, 208. Photo: Jessica De Nova/ 12 News
26 / 31
(Photo: Andrew Konen / Special to 12 News)
27 / 31
Children in Flagstaff roll a snowball during the first measurable snowfall of the season, Jan. 11, 2018. (Photo: Halie Cook/12 News)
28 / 31
(Photo: @rileybregar via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
29 / 31
Fountain with Moon over Fountain Lake (Photo: Rob Mains)
30 / 31
Photo by Brooks Crandell. #BeOn12
31 / 31
White Mountains Winter storm on Highway 260, east of Pinetop on Jan. 10, 2018. (Photo: Steven Ebright)

If you see weather and you can safely do so, please share your photos and videos with us at pictures@12news.com or on social media using the #BeOn12.

