We sure hope you're enjoying this beautiful Arizona weather because temperatures are still very comfortable and don't look like they'll spike in the near future. In fact, temperatures will be around 10 degrees below average each afternoon for at least the next 7 days.

Rain chances start to increase in the Grand Canyon State Thursday and continue through early next week. Showers will be isolated to scattered from Phoenix and to the north. Most of Friday's rain is forecasted to stay in southeastern Arizona, but it's not out of the question for a few showers to hit the Valley.

A second system from the west will bring another shot at rain in the Valley Saturday and Sunday. Right now, precipitation amounts look light, but the coverage will be slightly higher on Sunday as compared to Saturday. Overall, daytime highs stay in the low 80s in the Valley for the next seven days, with overnight lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY: 64/81 isolated thunderstorm possible

FRIDAY: 66/81 showers and thunderstorms possible

SATURDAY: 65/82 isolated thunderstorms possible

SUNDAY: 64/81 spotty showers possible

MONDAY: 63/82 isolated showers possible

TUESDAY: 60/81 isolated chance

WEDNESDAY: 63/80 spotty storms

