Our best chance of storm activity will be across the higher terrain north and east of the Valley through Friday. Storm coverage will be scattered. The biggest threats will be damaging winds, hail and flash flooding.

We'll keep an isolated chance for the Valley, but overall, we'll see more dry time than wet, with the biggest threat for the Valley being blowing dust.

The two driest days with the least storm coverage across the entire state will be Saturday and Sunday.

We can expect temperatures to stay above average for the rest of the workweek, but below 110!

Dew point readings in the Valley will generally stay in the 60s this week, making it feel steamy.

THURSDAY: 88/108 isolated showers & storms

FRIDAY: 89/106 isolated shower

SATURDAY: 88/108 partly cloudy

SUNDAY: 87/108 partly cloudy

MONDAY: 87/105 scattered storms

TUESDAY: 84/104 scattered storms

WEDNESDAY: 83/104 spotty storms

PHOTOS: 2018 weather and nature pics

If you see weather and you can safely do so, please share your photos and videos with us at pictures@12news.com or on social media using the #BeOn12.

Download the 12 News KPNX app for Arizona weather updates

iPhone: http://12ne.ws/iphone

Android: http://12ne.ws/android

© 2018 KPNX