Good morning,

Today we can expect lots of sunshine and dry weather. The winds will be much lighter than they were yesterday.

Temperatures will stay below average but will be short-lived. By tomorrow, expect lots of sunshine and dry weather as we start to heat up.

We will have dry conditions for the next seven days.

WEDNESDAY: 66/94 sunny and not as breezy

THURSDAY: 68/99 sunny

FRIDAY: 70/100 back to the 100s

SATURDAY: 72/97 sunny and breezy

SUNDAY: 70/94 mostly sunny

MEMORIAL DAY: 68/98 dry

TUESDAY: 103 hotter

PHOTOS: 2018 weather and nature pics
01 / 31
Tom's Thumb. (Photo: @brand_alle via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
02 / 31
(Photo: @somonul / Special to 12 News)
03 / 31
Sunset near Wickenburg. (Photo: @Scattyevans/Instagram)
04 / 31
Grand Canyon at sunset. (Photo: jamesrgtodd via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
05 / 31
Thanks to our Instagram friend chirag5patel for sharing this incredible photo from Phoenix, AZ. (Photo: chirag5patel)
06 / 31
Thanks to our Instagram friend photographybysaija for sharing this amazing Arizona sunset photo near Chandler. (Photo: photographybysaija)
07 / 31
Taken on Feb. 10, 2018. (Photo: Tom Stroup)
08 / 31
Fossil Creek. (Photo: chirag5patel via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
09 / 31
Picacho Peak State Park. (Photo: mara6163 via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
10 / 31
(Photo: neveratalossfor on Instagram / Special to 12 News)
11 / 31
Tucson, Arizona. (Photo: d.clarke.photography via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
12 / 31
A view of the supermoon over Arizona on Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo: rahuljayan_photography)
13 / 31
A view of the supermoon over Arizona on Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo: C. Edward Brice)
14 / 31
A view of the supermoon over Arizona on Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo: azphotomom)
15 / 31
A view of the supermoon over Arizona on Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo: rahuljayan_photography)
16 / 31
A view of the supermoon over Arizona on Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo: jodi_daly&lrm;)
17 / 31
A view of the supermoon over Arizona on Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo: Clinton Jackson&lrm;)
18 / 31
Lost Dutchman State Park. (Photo: neveratalossfor via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
19 / 31
Cactus and beautiful skies during a morning sunrise in Tucson, AZ. Jan. 7, 2018. (Photo: AZ_nature_lover)
20 / 31
(Photo: Bella Nugent via Insatgram / Special to 12 News)
21 / 31
Downtown Flagstaff. Feb. 27, 2017. (Photo: Jessica De Nova/12 News)
22 / 31
(Photo: rodriguez_misael_ on Instagram / Special to 12 News)
23 / 31
(Photo: wandering.girl on Instagram / Special to 12 News)
24 / 31
(Photo: earthiker on Instagram / Special to 12 News)
25 / 31
First significant snowfall covers parts of northern Arizona in 7 inches of powder on January 10, 208. Photo: Jessica De Nova/ 12 News
26 / 31
(Photo: Andrew Konen / Special to 12 News)
27 / 31
Children in Flagstaff roll a snowball during the first measurable snowfall of the season, Jan. 11, 2018. (Photo: Halie Cook/12 News)
28 / 31
(Photo: @rileybregar via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
29 / 31
Fountain with Moon over Fountain Lake (Photo: Rob Mains)
30 / 31
Photo by Brooks Crandell. #BeOn12
31 / 31
White Mountains Winter storm on Highway 260, east of Pinetop on Jan. 10, 2018. (Photo: Steven Ebright)

If you see weather and you can safely do so, please share your photos and videos with us at pictures@12news.com or on social media using the #BeOn12.

Download the 12 News KPNX app for Arizona weather updates

iPhone: http://12ne.ws/iphone

Android: http://12ne.ws/android

Sign up for the Snapshot, 12 News' evening newsletter. Every weekday afternoon we share some of the biggest, most-talked-about and interesting stories from Arizona and beyond. Email is the only required information.

If you have feedback, reach out at connect@12news.com.

© 2018 KPNX