Good morning,
Today we can expect lots of sunshine and dry weather. The winds will be much lighter than they were yesterday.
Temperatures will stay below average but will be short-lived. By tomorrow, expect lots of sunshine and dry weather as we start to heat up.
We will have dry conditions for the next seven days.
WEDNESDAY: 66/94 sunny and not as breezy
THURSDAY: 68/99 sunny
FRIDAY: 70/100 back to the 100s
SATURDAY: 72/97 sunny and breezy
SUNDAY: 70/94 mostly sunny
MEMORIAL DAY: 68/98 dry
TUESDAY: 103 hotter
