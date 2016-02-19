We are falling for Arizona and our incredible weather right now!

Temperatures are still 10-15 degrees below average and will remain that way for the next week. Wetter conditions will make a return on Thursday.

By Thursday afternoon spotty storms will be possible across the High Country, while storms will be more isolated in the Valley.

The remnants of Hurricane Sergio are expected to bring rain to southern Arizona Friday and Saturday. The highest totals will be seen closer to Tucson and along the AZ/Mexico border, however a few spotty storms could make it up to the Valley. Temperatures are not expected to warm significantly over the next seven days.

Drier conditions return by Sunday and into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: 59/83 mostly sunny

THURSDAY: 63/82 isolated thunderstorm possible

FRIDAY: 66/79 showers and thunderstorms possible

SATURDAY: 65/80 isolated thunderstorms possible

SUNDAY: 64/82 mainly dry

MONDAY: 64/82 mostly sunny

TUESDAY: 63/80 spotty showers and storms

