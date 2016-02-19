We set a record daily rainfall on Saturday with of 2.19" at Sky Harbor. Also, after Saturday's rain, we are now sitting at the wettest October ever recorded in Phoenix, with 5.32" since the first of the month!

Rain chances will continue into Sunday morning. We'll see some dry time, especially across the Valley on Sunday before more showers and storms bubble up across the higher terrain during the afternoon and evening. Coverage will not be nearly as impressive as Saturday and the Valley will remain mostly dry.

Another storm system will bring rain chances to the entire state from Monday-Wednesday, along with snow chances for the mountains.

Temps will continue to be about 10 degrees below average. Enjoy!

SUNDAY: 62/76 spotty showers across the higher terrain

MONDAY: 60/79 few afternoon showers

TUESDAY: 60/77 rain likely

WEDNESDAY: 58/76 few lingering showers

THURSDAY: 60/78 warmer

FRIDAY: 62/81 sunny

SATURDAY: 61/84 few more clouds

PHOTOS: 2018 weather and nature pics

If you see weather and you can safely do so, please share your photos and videos with us at pictures@12news.com or on social media using the #BeOn12.

Download the 12 News KPNX app for Arizona weather updates

iPhone: http://12ne.ws/iphone

Android: http://12ne.ws/android

© 2018 KPNX