Our weather will be quiet this weekend, with sunshine, light winds and near seasonal highs.

Looking ahead to Monday, the relative humidity will be quite low with increasing wind speeds. Hence, we'll see another day with an elevated fire risk.

The cloudiest day of next week will be Tuesday. After Tuesday, a large ridge will build, with 100s returning by Friday.

Saturday marks 69 days without any rain here in the Valley. April, May and June are typically the dry months here in Phoenix. The next seven days will remain rain free.

SATURDAY: 69/95 sunny

SUNDAY: 71/97 sunny

MONDAY: 71/94 elevated fire danger, breezy

TUESDAY: 69/93 partly cloudy and breezy

WEDNESDAY: 71/95 sunny

THURSDAY: 71/97 sunny

FRIDAY: 73/100 hotter

