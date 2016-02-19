We can expect a really nice start to this Friday with dry weather and cool conditions. By the afternoon we will start to warm up a bit above average.
In Phoenix, the 90s are making a come back this weekend with the warmest day being Sunday with a high of 92 degrees.
The High Country will be warm too with highs nearly 10 degrees above normal for late October.
FRIDAY: 65/88 mostly clear
SATURDAY: 64/91 warm
SUNDAY: 63/92 warm
MONDAY: 63/89 bright
TUESDAY: 65/86 bright
HALLOWEEN: 67/79 clear
THURSDAY: 66/78 cooler
