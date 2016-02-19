We can expect a really nice start to this Friday with dry weather and cool conditions. By the afternoon we will start to warm up a bit above average.

In Phoenix, the 90s are making a come back this weekend with the warmest day being Sunday with a high of 92 degrees.

The High Country will be warm too with highs nearly 10 degrees above normal for late October.

FRIDAY: 65/88 mostly clear

SATURDAY: 64/91 warm

SUNDAY: 63/92 warm

MONDAY: 63/89 bright

TUESDAY: 65/86 bright

HALLOWEEN: 67/79 clear

THURSDAY: 66/78 cooler

PHOTOS: 2018 weather and nature pics

If you see weather and you can safely do so, please share your photos and videos with us at pictures@12news.com or on social media using the #BeOn12.

Download the 12 News KPNX app for Arizona weather updates

iPhone: http://12ne.ws/iphone

Android: http://12ne.ws/android

© 2018 KPNX