A cool start to this Friday in the Valley.

Sunshine will be with us throughout the day followed by a nice warming trend to near 90 degrees by Saturday.

Heading into the weekend, rain chances will increase Saturday into Sunday. But there's only about a 20-30 percent chance we'll see showers.

In the High Country, rain chances will start Saturday and last through the start of next week.

Temperatures will stay above 80 each afternoon for the next 7 days in Phoenix.

FRIDAY: 61/86 sunny

SATURDAY: 69/89 isolated thunderstorms

SUNDAY: 71/86 spotty storms

MONDAY: 68/83 partly cloudy

TUESDAY: 65/83 bright

WEDNESDAY: 64/82 clear

THURSDAY: 63/83 dry

