High pressure will dominate the forecast this week.

We can expect temperatures to stay above average for the rest of the workweek. The best shot of rain will be to the north and east of the Valley. Here in Phoenix we will have a slight chance of storms right into the weekend.

Dew point readings in the Valley will generally stay in the 60s this week, making it feel steamy.

An ozone high pollution advisory is in place Monday and will likely be issued again and again each day this week.

MONDAY: 87/108 isolated showers & storms

TUESDAY: 88/109 isolated showers & storms

WEDNESDAY: 88/109 isolated showers & storms

THURSDAY: 87/107 isolated showers & storms

FRIDAY: 87/107 isolated showers & storms

SATURDAY: 86/108 isolated showers & storms

SUNDAY: 86/107 isolated showers & storms

PHOTOS: 2018 weather and nature pics

If you see weather and you can safely do so, please share your photos and videos with us at pictures@12news.com or on social media using the #BeOn12.

Download the 12 News KPNX app for Arizona weather updates

iPhone: http://12ne.ws/iphone

Android: http://12ne.ws/android

© 2018 KPNX