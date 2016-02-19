Storm chances will continue into Monday and Tuesday. On Monday, we'll see a few pop up storms, mostly across the High Country during the afternoon. The storm coverage will be higher on Tuesday, especially from I-17 and points to the east. Few storms could reach severe limits with damaging winds and hail.

Starting Wednesday, high pressure will regain control and bring us lots of sunshine and warming temperatures. More 90 degree temps are expected by next weekend!

MONDAY: 69/86 mostly sunny with storm chances during the PM

TUESDAY: 70/84 spotty storms especially from PHX and points east

WEDNESDAY: 66/85 sunny & clear

THURSDAY: 65/85 bright & warm

FRIDAY: 64/88 sunny & clear

SATURDAY: 64/90 sunny & warm

SUNDAY: 65/88 sunny

