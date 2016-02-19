It's going to be another high pressure forecast for the rest of the week.

Winds will start to increase as a low pressure system brings rain to Utah, Nevada and much of the Pacific Northwest on Thursday. We won't see any rain from that system, but wind gusts in the Valley could hit around 20 mph and in the higher terrain, closer to 40 mph.

Conditions will still be dry with low relative humidity and values dropping to below 10 percent at times. As a result, there will be an increased fire danger across parts of the state Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday will mark 66 days without measurable rain in Phoenix. Rain chances remain out of the forecast. May and June are typically dry months, so the best shot of consistent rain in the forecast will start in July.

WEDNESDAY: 70/99 sunny

THURSDAY: 71/97 breezy, elevated fire danger

FRIDAY: 70/93 breezy, elevated fire danger

SATURDAY: 67/95 sunny

SUNDAY: 69/98 sunny

MONDAY: 71/98 sunny

TUESDAY: 72/99 sunny and warm

