Happy Sunday!

Showers and thunderstorms will likely erupt in the mountain regions once again on Sunday with the possibility of spotty showers and thunderstorms in the Valley.

Monsoon storms can bring strong outflow winds, blowing dust, frequent lightning and localized flooding at any given time.

SUNDAY: 87/104 spotty showers and thunderstorms

MONDAY: 88/107 spotty showers and thunderstorms

TUESDAY: 89/108 spotty showers and thunderstorms

WEDNESDAY: 89/108 spotty showers and thunderstorms

THURSDAY: 89/109 isolated storms

FRIDAY: 88/106 isolated storms

SATURDAY: 87/106 isolated storms

