Happy Sunday!
Showers and thunderstorms will likely erupt in the mountain regions once again on Sunday with the possibility of spotty showers and thunderstorms in the Valley.
Monsoon storms can bring strong outflow winds, blowing dust, frequent lightning and localized flooding at any given time.
SUNDAY: 87/104 spotty showers and thunderstorms
MONDAY: 88/107 spotty showers and thunderstorms
TUESDAY: 89/108 spotty showers and thunderstorms
WEDNESDAY: 89/108 spotty showers and thunderstorms
THURSDAY: 89/109 isolated storms
FRIDAY: 88/106 isolated storms
SATURDAY: 87/106 isolated storms
If you see weather and you can safely do so, please share your photos and videos with us at pictures@12news.com or on social media using the #BeOn12.
Download the 12 News KPNX app for Arizona weather updates
iPhone: http://12ne.ws/iphone
Android: http://12ne.ws/android