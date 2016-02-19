Sunday through Tuesday there will be periods of isolated showers and maybe even thunderstorms.

If you live east of Phoenix, your work week will begin with rain chances on Monday into Tuesday, though not much rainfall is expected for most areas. Then drier conditions will move into the region by the middle of next week.

Temps will stay consistent with near seasonal norms.

SUNDAY: 67/87 20% chance of showers and t-storms

MONDAY: 68/86 mostly sunny with chances for evening storms

TUESDAY: 65/85 sunny mostly clear after some early morning storm chances

WEDNESDAY: 65/85 sunny & clear

THURSDAY: 64/85 bright & warm

FRIDAY: 64/88 sunny & clear

SATURDAY: 69/91 sunny & warm

