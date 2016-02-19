Good Sunday morning from the 12 News forecast center. This week, we’re in for more scorching temps and bad air quality. Today, you can expect a high of 111 with mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow, the mercury climbs to 112 and could spike as high as 115. Most of our state will be under an excessive heat warning starting at 10 a.m. You’ll want to limit your outdoor activity to the early morning and later evening hours.

An ozone high pollution advisory is also in effect on Monday and possibly on Tuesday as well.

SUNDAY: 111/87 hot and mostly clear

MONDAY: 112/88 excessive heat warning in effect

TUESDAY: 111/86 hot and dry/10 percent chance of T-storms before 11 p.m.

WEDNESDAY: 108/85 mostly sunny and breezy/20 percent chance of T-storms before 11 p.m.

THURSDAY: 108/85 mostly sunny/10 percent chance of showers & storms before 11 p.m.

FRIDAY: 108/85 20 percent chance of showers & storms/breezy

SATURDAY: 105/83 10 percent chance of showers & storms

