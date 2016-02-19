It’s a perfect day to head to the pumpkin patch!

We’re starting off our weekend with partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions here in and around the Phoenix metro area.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 11 p.m. Today you can expect a low around 67 with 5-10 mph winds coming from the southwest.

You can expect a 70% chance of precipitation.

It’s possible our late-night thunderstorms could produce between a tenth and quarter of an inch of new rain fall. The below normal temperatures will continue tomorrow through Tuesday.

Afternoon highs will likely remain in the high 70s to low 80s all week. Late next week those precipitation chances will return.

Enjoy your weekend!

SATURDAY: 67/86 increasing clouds and storms late at night

SUNDAY: 61/78 scatter storms

MONDAY: 60/77 slight chance for showers and thunderstorms

TUESDAY: 62/81 mostly sunny

WEDNESDAY: 65/83 partly cloudy

THURSDAY: 66/80 scattered storms

FRIDAY: 61/81 showers and thunderstorms possible

PHOTOS: 2018 weather and nature pics

If you see weather and you can safely do so, please share your photos and videos with us at pictures@12news.com or on social media using the #BeOn12.

Download the 12 News KPNX app for Arizona weather updates

iPhone: http://12ne.ws/iphone

Android: http://12ne.ws/android

© 2018 KPNX