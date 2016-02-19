It’s a perfect day to head to the pumpkin patch!

We’re starting off our weekend with partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions here in and around the Phoenix metro area.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 11 p.m. Today you can expect a low around 67 with 5-10 mph winds coming from the southwest.

You can expect a 70% chance of precipitation.

It’s possible our late-night thunderstorms could produce between a tenth and quarter of an inch of new rain fall. The below normal temperatures will continue tomorrow through Tuesday.

Afternoon highs will likely remain in the high 70s to low 80s all week. Late next week those precipitation chances will return.

Enjoy your weekend!

SATURDAY: 67/86 increasing clouds and storms late at night

SUNDAY: 61/78 scatter storms

MONDAY: 60/77 slight chance for showers and thunderstorms

TUESDAY: 62/81 mostly sunny

WEDNESDAY: 65/83 partly cloudy

THURSDAY: 66/80 scattered storms

FRIDAY: 61/81 showers and thunderstorms possible

PHOTOS: 2018 weather and nature pics
01 / 31
Tom's Thumb. (Photo: @brand_alle via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
02 / 31
(Photo: @somonul / Special to 12 News)
03 / 31
Sunset near Wickenburg. (Photo: @Scattyevans/Instagram)
04 / 31
Grand Canyon at sunset. (Photo: jamesrgtodd via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
05 / 31
Thanks to our Instagram friend chirag5patel for sharing this incredible photo from Phoenix, AZ. (Photo: chirag5patel)
06 / 31
Thanks to our Instagram friend photographybysaija for sharing this amazing Arizona sunset photo near Chandler. (Photo: photographybysaija)
07 / 31
Taken on Feb. 10, 2018. (Photo: Tom Stroup)
08 / 31
Fossil Creek. (Photo: chirag5patel via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
09 / 31
Picacho Peak State Park. (Photo: mara6163 via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
10 / 31
(Photo: neveratalossfor on Instagram / Special to 12 News)
11 / 31
Tucson, Arizona. (Photo: d.clarke.photography via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
12 / 31
A view of the supermoon over Arizona on Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo: rahuljayan_photography)
13 / 31
A view of the supermoon over Arizona on Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo: C. Edward Brice)
14 / 31
A view of the supermoon over Arizona on Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo: azphotomom)
15 / 31
A view of the supermoon over Arizona on Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo: rahuljayan_photography)
16 / 31
A view of the supermoon over Arizona on Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo: jodi_daly&lrm;)
17 / 31
A view of the supermoon over Arizona on Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo: Clinton Jackson&lrm;)
18 / 31
Lost Dutchman State Park. (Photo: neveratalossfor via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
19 / 31
Cactus and beautiful skies during a morning sunrise in Tucson, AZ. Jan. 7, 2018. (Photo: AZ_nature_lover)
20 / 31
(Photo: Bella Nugent via Insatgram / Special to 12 News)
21 / 31
Downtown Flagstaff. Feb. 27, 2017. (Photo: Jessica De Nova/12 News)
22 / 31
(Photo: rodriguez_misael_ on Instagram / Special to 12 News)
23 / 31
(Photo: wandering.girl on Instagram / Special to 12 News)
24 / 31
(Photo: earthiker on Instagram / Special to 12 News)
25 / 31
First significant snowfall covers parts of northern Arizona in 7 inches of powder on January 10, 208. Photo: Jessica De Nova/ 12 News
26 / 31
(Photo: Andrew Konen / Special to 12 News)
27 / 31
Children in Flagstaff roll a snowball during the first measurable snowfall of the season, Jan. 11, 2018. (Photo: Halie Cook/12 News)
28 / 31
(Photo: @rileybregar via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
29 / 31
Fountain with Moon over Fountain Lake (Photo: Rob Mains)
30 / 31
Photo by Brooks Crandell. #BeOn12
31 / 31
White Mountains Winter storm on Highway 260, east of Pinetop on Jan. 10, 2018. (Photo: Steven Ebright)

If you see weather and you can safely do so, please share your photos and videos with us at pictures@12news.com or on social media using the #BeOn12.

Download the 12 News KPNX app for Arizona weather updates

iPhone: http://12ne.ws/iphone

Android: http://12ne.ws/android

© 2018 KPNX