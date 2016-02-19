We set a record daily rainfall on Saturday with of 2.19" at Sky Harbor. Also, after Saturday's rain, we are now sitting at the wettest October ever recorded in Phoenix, with 5.32" since the first of the month.

The low that caused all the rain yesterday was centered over southwest Arizona, slowing moving east. The majority of the showers had dissipated although isolated showers were still present over parts of the central deserts as well as southern Gila County, according to the National Weather Service.

But the rain isn't over just yet. By afternoon we can expect just a few lingering showers and a few scattered light showers over higher terrain areas northeast of Phoenix.

Another strong low is forecast to develop across Arizona Monday into Tuesday bringing back another good chance for showers along with isolated thunderstorms to mainly south-central parts of the state.

Temps will continue to be about 10 degrees below average. Enjoy!

SUNDAY: 59/76 isolated thunderstorms, possible showers

MONDAY: 58/76 mostly sunny with possible evening showers

TUESDAY: 58/72 rain likely

WEDNESDAY: 60/77 sunny

THURSDAY: 60/82 warmer

FRIDAY: 63/84 sunny

SATURDAY: 62/85 sunny

