Overnight showers continued and mingled with a cold front, dropping temperatures in the Valley and turning rain into snow in northern Arizona early Sunday morning.

Snowbowl recorded 4.5 inches of snow and Phoenix received 0.41 inches of rain. The rainfall total in Phoenix already broke a record for Oct. 7 which was set in 1924.

The National Weather Service says there will be good chances for showers and thunderstorms over central and eastern portions of Arizona Sunday, with lingering chances into Monday. Cooler temperatures are expected behind this system with afternoon highs struggling to get out of the 70s through Tuesday.

Temperatures will remain below normal for all of next week with precipitation chances returning late Thursday and Friday as remnants of Hurricane Sergio possibly affects Arizona, according to NWS.

SUNDAY: 61/77 scattered showers and thunderstorms

MONDAY: 60/77 slight chance for showers and thunderstorms

TUESDAY: 61/80 mostly sunny

WEDNESDAY: 63/83 partly cloudy

THURSDAY: 66/82 showers and thunderstorms possible

FRIDAY: 82/64 showers and thunderstorms possible

SATURDAY: 63/83 showers and thunderstorms possible

PHOTOS: 2018 weather and nature pics
01 / 31
Tom's Thumb. (Photo: @brand_alle via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
02 / 31
(Photo: @somonul / Special to 12 News)
03 / 31
Sunset near Wickenburg. (Photo: @Scattyevans/Instagram)
04 / 31
Grand Canyon at sunset. (Photo: jamesrgtodd via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
05 / 31
Thanks to our Instagram friend chirag5patel for sharing this incredible photo from Phoenix, AZ. (Photo: chirag5patel)
06 / 31
Thanks to our Instagram friend photographybysaija for sharing this amazing Arizona sunset photo near Chandler. (Photo: photographybysaija)
07 / 31
Taken on Feb. 10, 2018. (Photo: Tom Stroup)
08 / 31
Fossil Creek. (Photo: chirag5patel via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
09 / 31
Picacho Peak State Park. (Photo: mara6163 via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
10 / 31
(Photo: neveratalossfor on Instagram / Special to 12 News)
11 / 31
Tucson, Arizona. (Photo: d.clarke.photography via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
12 / 31
A view of the supermoon over Arizona on Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo: rahuljayan_photography)
13 / 31
A view of the supermoon over Arizona on Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo: C. Edward Brice)
14 / 31
A view of the supermoon over Arizona on Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo: azphotomom)
15 / 31
A view of the supermoon over Arizona on Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo: rahuljayan_photography)
16 / 31
A view of the supermoon over Arizona on Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo: jodi_daly&lrm;)
17 / 31
A view of the supermoon over Arizona on Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo: Clinton Jackson&lrm;)
18 / 31
Lost Dutchman State Park. (Photo: neveratalossfor via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
19 / 31
Cactus and beautiful skies during a morning sunrise in Tucson, AZ. Jan. 7, 2018. (Photo: AZ_nature_lover)
20 / 31
(Photo: Bella Nugent via Insatgram / Special to 12 News)
21 / 31
Downtown Flagstaff. Feb. 27, 2017. (Photo: Jessica De Nova/12 News)
22 / 31
(Photo: rodriguez_misael_ on Instagram / Special to 12 News)
23 / 31
(Photo: wandering.girl on Instagram / Special to 12 News)
24 / 31
(Photo: earthiker on Instagram / Special to 12 News)
25 / 31
First significant snowfall covers parts of northern Arizona in 7 inches of powder on January 10, 208. Photo: Jessica De Nova/ 12 News
26 / 31
(Photo: Andrew Konen / Special to 12 News)
27 / 31
Children in Flagstaff roll a snowball during the first measurable snowfall of the season, Jan. 11, 2018. (Photo: Halie Cook/12 News)
28 / 31
(Photo: @rileybregar via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
29 / 31
Fountain with Moon over Fountain Lake (Photo: Rob Mains)
30 / 31
Photo by Brooks Crandell. #BeOn12
31 / 31
White Mountains Winter storm on Highway 260, east of Pinetop on Jan. 10, 2018. (Photo: Steven Ebright)

If you see weather and you can safely do so, please share your photos and videos with us at pictures@12news.com or on social media using the #BeOn12.

