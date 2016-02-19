Overnight showers continued and mingled with a cold front, dropping temperatures in the Valley and turning rain into snow in northern Arizona early Sunday morning.

Snowbowl recorded 4.5 inches of snow and Phoenix received 0.41 inches of rain. The rainfall total in Phoenix already broke a record for Oct. 7 which was set in 1924.

The National Weather Service says there will be good chances for showers and thunderstorms over central and eastern portions of Arizona Sunday, with lingering chances into Monday. Cooler temperatures are expected behind this system with afternoon highs struggling to get out of the 70s through Tuesday.

Temperatures will remain below normal for all of next week with precipitation chances returning late Thursday and Friday as remnants of Hurricane Sergio possibly affects Arizona, according to NWS.

SUNDAY: 61/77 scattered showers and thunderstorms

MONDAY: 60/77 slight chance for showers and thunderstorms

TUESDAY: 61/80 mostly sunny

WEDNESDAY: 63/83 partly cloudy

THURSDAY: 66/82 showers and thunderstorms possible

FRIDAY: 82/64 showers and thunderstorms possible

SATURDAY: 63/83 showers and thunderstorms possible

