The remnants of Sergio will bring rain to the southern half of the state on Friday. The heaviest rain will be near Tucson and Safford, but spotty showers will also be possible in the Valley.

Saturday will be the wetter of the two days this weekend. Storms will be likely across the High Country and even in the Valley. The overall coverage of storms will be less on Sunday, but they will still be prevalent, especially across the higher terrain.

Sunday night into Monday morning, snow levels will drop as low as 6,000 feet courtesy of a cold front.

Valley temperatures will be running about 10 degrees below average each afternoon for at least the next week.

FRIDAY: 80 showers possible. especially south.

SATURDAY: 67/76 showers and thunderstorms likely

SUNDAY: 63/77 showers possible

MONDAY: 60/76 isolated showers

TUESDAY: 58/75 cooler than average

WEDNESDAY: 59/78 few clouds

THURSDAY: 60/80 drier

PHOTOS: 2018 weather and nature pics

If you see weather and you can safely do so, please share your photos and videos with us at pictures@12news.com or on social media using the #BeOn12.

Download the 12 News KPNX app for Arizona weather updates

iPhone: http://12ne.ws/iphone

Android: http://12ne.ws/android

© 2018 KPNX