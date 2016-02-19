Strong, severe storms will be possible on Tuesday before we enter a sunny and warm second half of the week.

The storm coverage will be mainly east of Phoenix with the most action taking place late morning into the afternoon.

Storms, some with heavy rain, hail and gusty winds, will hit eastern and northeast Arizona into the evening Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Valley can expect lots of sunshine and warming temperatures. High temps will move close to 90 degrees by the weekend.

TUESDAY: 69/86 isolated rain

WEDNESDAY: 69/85 dry

THURSDAY: 65/86 mostly clear

FRIDAY: 65/88 mostly clear

SATURDAY: 64/89 bright

SUNDAY: 64/89 clear

MONDAY: 64/88 hot

