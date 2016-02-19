Low pressure will move to the north of us today. We can expect windy conditions for the High Country. It will be a bit breezy here in the Valley and winds could be blowing up to 15 mph.
Tomorrow temperatures will drop to about average which is nice for this time year. We will start to warm right back up into the upper 90s by Sunday. We will still be rain free for the next seven days. We are going on 67 days without rain today.
THURSDAY: 71/96 windy, elevated fire danger
FRIDAY: 68/93 below average temps
SATURDAY: 68/95 sunny
SUNDAY: 72/96 sunny
MONDAY: 74/95 breezy
TUESDAY: 71/95 sunny
WEDNESDAY: 72/97
PHOTOS: 2018 weather and nature pics
If you see weather and you can safely do so, please share your photos and videos with us at pictures@12news.com or on social media using the #BeOn12.
Download the 12 News KPNX app for Arizona weather updates
iPhone: http://12ne.ws/iphone
Android: http://12ne.ws/android
Sign up for the Snapshot, 12 News' evening newsletter. Every weekday afternoon we share some of the biggest, most-talked-about and interesting stories from Arizona and beyond. Email is the only required information.
If you have feedback, reach out at connect@12news.com.