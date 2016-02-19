Low pressure will move to the north of us today. We can expect windy conditions for the High Country. It will be a bit breezy here in the Valley and winds could be blowing up to 15 mph.

Tomorrow temperatures will drop to about average which is nice for this time year. We will start to warm right back up into the upper 90s by Sunday. We will still be rain free for the next seven days. We are going on 67 days without rain today.

THURSDAY: 71/96 windy, elevated fire danger

FRIDAY: 68/93 below average temps

SATURDAY: 68/95 sunny

SUNDAY: 72/96 sunny

MONDAY: 74/95 breezy

TUESDAY: 71/95 sunny

WEDNESDAY: 72/97

