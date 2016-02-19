Sunshine will be with us through Friday with a nice warming trend on the horizon. Temperatures by Saturday will near 90!

Heading into the weekend daily isolated storm chances will return to the state. We'll see a lot more dry time than wet this weekend, but the coverage of storms will be higher on Sunday as compared to Saturday. The best chance will be in the mountains.

THURSDAY: 59/83 warmer

FRIDAY: 62/88 sunny

SATURDAY: 67/89 isolated thunderstorms

SUNDAY: 67/87 spotty storms

MONDAY: 66/82 isolated showers

TUESDAY: 65/82 scattered clouds

WEDNESDAY: 64/83 sunshine

PHOTOS: 2018 weather and nature pics

If you see weather and you can safely do so, please share your photos and videos with us at pictures@12news.com or on social media using the #BeOn12.

Download the 12 News KPNX app for Arizona weather updates

iPhone: http://12ne.ws/iphone

Android: http://12ne.ws/android

© 2018 KPNX