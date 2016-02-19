Temperatures will stay below average through Wednesday before a ridge builds in for the second half of the week. Winds will lighten up again on Wednesday and temperatures will build back to the 100s again by Friday. That will be our 10th 100-degree day of the year and we typically average 109 per year!

Another storm will bring temperatures back to the 90s for the holiday weekend along with some increased breeziness on Saturday and Sunday. No rain is expected through next Tuesday with another round of 100s returning on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: 66/94 sunny and not as breezy

THURSDAY: 68/98 sunny

FRIDAY: 70/100 back to the 100s

SATURDAY: 72/97 sunny and breezy

SUNDAY: 70/94 mostly sunny

MEMORIAL DAY: 68/98 dry

TUESDAY: 100s return

