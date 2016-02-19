Good Saturday morning from the 12 News forecast center!

Today you can expect a high of 108, but we’re seeing heat index values as high as 111. It’s going to feel a little muggy because of the rising dew point levels.

Monsoon moisture will remain over the region through the week, which means we could see plenty of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Slightly above normal temps will continue through most of the week as well.

You can expect a high of 106 by Sunday in the Valley and then 109 to start out your workweek.

Be sure to pack an umbrella! Remember monsoon storms can bring strong winds, dust and localized flooding at any given time.

SATURDAY: 87/108 spotty showers and thunderstorms

SUNDAY: 89/109 spotty showers and thunderstorms

MONDAY: 89/109 isolated storms

TUESDAY: 88/108 isolated storms

WEDNESDAY: 88/108 isolated storms

THURSDAY: 87/108 isolated storms

FRIDAY: 86/107 isolated storms

